Lisa Iglesias Sells 3,500 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) EVP Lisa Iglesias sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $255,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,069. This represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.20.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore set a $103.00 price objective on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algebris UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 389,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,269,000 after acquiring an additional 190,454 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Unum Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,644,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Unum Group by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,516,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,704,000 after purchasing an additional 978,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 653,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

