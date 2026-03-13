David Light Sells 6,622 Shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) CAO David Light sold 6,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $413,411.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,462.15. The trade was a 56.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $68.29.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results and analyst momentum: TechnipFMC reported an EPS beat ($0.70 vs. $0.51 expected) with revenue up ~6.3% year-over-year and strong profitability metrics (high ROE, ~9.7% net margin). Several banks have lifted price targets recently, supporting a constructive fundamental case. MarketBeat: FTI profile and analyst notes

Quarterly results and analyst momentum: TechnipFMC reported an EPS beat ($0.70 vs. $0.51 expected) with revenue up ~6.3% year-over-year and strong profitability metrics (high ROE, ~9.7% net margin). Several banks have lifted price targets recently, supporting a constructive fundamental case. Positive Sentiment: Momentum/quant coverage: Zacks highlights FTI as a top-ranked momentum/growth name in its style-score screens — this can attract growth-oriented flows if momentum resumes. Zacks: FTI momentum profile

Momentum/quant coverage: Zacks highlights FTI as a top-ranked momentum/growth name in its style-score screens — this can attract growth-oriented flows if momentum resumes. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming investor event: CEO Doug Pferdehirt will speak at the Piper Sandler Energy Conference on March 17 (webcast available). New commentary could provide incremental guidance or strategic color but no presentation materials are scheduled. BusinessWire: Piper Sandler conference notice

Upcoming investor event: CEO Doug Pferdehirt will speak at the Piper Sandler Energy Conference on March 17 (webcast available). New commentary could provide incremental guidance or strategic color but no presentation materials are scheduled. Neutral Sentiment: Small quarterly dividend announced (record Mar 17, payable Apr 1; annualized ~$0.20, ~0.3% yield). Yield is immaterial to income investors but maintains a shareholder return element. MarketBeat: dividend and stock summary

Small quarterly dividend announced (record Mar 17, payable Apr 1; annualized ~$0.20, ~0.3% yield). Yield is immaterial to income investors but maintains a shareholder return element. Negative Sentiment: Large, coordinated insider selling is the dominant near-term headwind: multiple senior executives — including the CEO (733,424 shares), CFO (total ~127k shares across filings), EVPs and other insiders — sold sizeable positions in early March, materially reducing ownership stakes. Those sales (SEC filings) are likely depressing sentiment and may be driving higher trading volume and price weakness today. CEO SEC filing CFO SEC filing

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5,475.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.47.

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company’s activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

