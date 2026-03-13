3,233 Shares in Vistra Corp. $VST Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Vistra by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VST. UBS Group upped their price target on Vistra from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.40.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock opened at $159.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.68. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.27). Vistra had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 81.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $1,603,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower?carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

