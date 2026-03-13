PFG Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IVOG

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVOG. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Entrewealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Trustmark Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.5%
Shares of NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $124.46 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $89.23 and a 12-month high of $134.28. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.81.
About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
