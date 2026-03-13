PFG Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IVOG

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVOG. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Entrewealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Trustmark Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $124.46 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $89.23 and a 12-month high of $134.28. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.81.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.