PFG Advisors Takes Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 53,466 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 135,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $189.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.60 and its 200 day moving average is $196.22. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

