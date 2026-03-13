iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Position Trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $67.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.08. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $72.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.