Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF $JSML Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,746 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

Get Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JSML opened at $70.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.86. Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $79.42.

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

About Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund. JSML was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.