Anthony Williams Sells 15,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony Williams sold 15,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $1,564,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,054.56. The trade was a 40.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $105.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.66.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Akamai Technologies to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKAM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 626.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 295.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 336 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 566.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 130.0% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.