Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,640 Trane Technologies plc $TT

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,792,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,398,000 after acquiring an additional 335,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,525,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,077,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,904,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,356,065,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,513,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 57,774 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 36,045 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.69, for a total value of $15,235,861.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,978,950.12. This trade represents a 27.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.70, for a total value of $1,105,390.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,986,872.20. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,378 shares of company stock valued at $21,228,464. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $421.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $479.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $425.78 and a 200 day moving average of $417.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 13.69%.The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $550.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $513.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $469.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.67.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

