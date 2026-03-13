Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes $1.02 Million Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 87,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth $84,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 239.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Raymond James Financial lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 0.0%

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.67. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc (NYSE: DBRG) is a specialized global investment firm focused exclusively on digital infrastructure. The company originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of businesses that support the digital economy, including data centers, cell towers, small cells, fiber networks, edge infrastructure and related services. DigitalBridge seeks to generate sustainable, long-term returns for its investors by deploying capital into high-growth sectors driven by increasing data consumption, 5G deployment and cloud adoption.

Through its dedicated investment platforms, DigitalBridge provides equity and debt financing solutions to operators and owners of digital infrastructure assets.

