Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New $884,000 Investment in M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,120 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in M/I Homes by 73.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in M/I Homes by 90.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MHO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on M/I Homes in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 14,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $2,198,183.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 348,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,161,708.40. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $72,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,582.80. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,213 shares of company stock worth $7,115,268. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M/I Homes Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $128.17 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $158.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 8.12. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.34.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 9.12%.M/I Homes’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc is a publicly traded residential homebuilder founded in 1976 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company designs, markets and constructs single-family homes and townhome communities across the United States, offering a range of floor plans with customizable design options. Its product portfolio includes starter homes, move-up homes and luxury models, as well as multi-family residences in urban and suburban infill locations.

In addition to its core homebuilding operations, M/I Homes provides mortgage, title and closing services through its in-house affiliate M/I Financial Services.

