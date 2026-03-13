Amer Sports, Inc. $AS Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 72.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,821 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 146.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Amer Sports by 241.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amer Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 174.3% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

AS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura set a $39.80 price objective on shares of Amer Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial set a $49.00 price target on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.12.

Amer Sports stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $42.76.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports’ portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc’teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

