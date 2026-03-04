Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 12.20 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Johnson Service Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.91%.

Johnson Service Group Stock Up 1.9%

Johnson Service Group stock opened at GBX 132 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 141.21. Johnson Service Group has a twelve month low of GBX 118.60 and a twelve month high of GBX 160.20. The firm has a market cap of £498.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 195 to GBX 205 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Service Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 181.67.

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group provides high quality textile rental and related services across a range of sectors throughout the UK.

Our family of high quality businesses includes “Johnsons Workwear”, “Johnsons Hotel Linen”, “Johnsons Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Linen” and “Johnsons Restaurant & Catering Linen”, each of which provides a high-quality and reliable service combined with outstanding customer care.

Across our entire family, our priorities are always clear and everything we do centres on the core values of Johnson Service Group – quality, reliability and service.

A strategy to consistently create value for shareholders, deliver outstanding customer service and offer fulfilling careers to employees lies at the heart of our business.

