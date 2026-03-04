AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.18), FiscalAI reports. AFC Gamma had a negative net margin of 70.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 million.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

Shares of AFCG opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of AFC Gamma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.75.

Insider Activity

In other AFC Gamma news, Director Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,861,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,876,348.90. This trade represents a 0.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 69,000 shares of company stock worth $204,770 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc is a specialty finance real estate investment trust that focuses on providing structured financing solutions to companies operating and developing digital infrastructure and life science real estate assets. As a REIT, AFC Gamma seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through a diversified portfolio of loans, preferred equity and other financing structures that are secured by tangible property collateral or contractual revenue streams.

The company’s primary business activities include originating, acquiring and managing secured loans and equity investments that support wireless and broadband network deployment, data center expansion, and life sciences facility development.

