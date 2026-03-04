Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target to $91.00

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 135.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HROW. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Harrow from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut Harrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Harrow in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Harrow in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Harrow from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Harrow Stock Down 28.0%

Shares of Harrow stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.05 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.79. Harrow has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.42 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 36.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harrow will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HROW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Harrow by 102.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Harrow by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Harrow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Harrow by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harrow by 68.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue, margin progress and cash generation: Harrow reported Q4 revenue of $89.1M (33% YoY) and full?year 2025 revenue of $272.3M (36% YoY); adjusted EBITDA rose to $61.9M for 2025 and operating cash flow turned positive ($43.9M). These fundamentals support longer?term growth prospects. Q4 Results

Record revenue, margin progress and cash generation: Harrow reported Q4 revenue of $89.1M (33% YoY) and full?year 2025 revenue of $272.3M (36% YoY); adjusted EBITDA rose to $61.9M for 2025 and operating cash flow turned positive ($43.9M). These fundamentals support longer?term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Clinical progress: the FDA cleared an IND to support a planned Phase 3 trial for TRIESENCE to expand its label for post?cataract inflammation and pain — a successful program could add a higher?value indication. Phase 3 IND

Clinical progress: the FDA cleared an IND to support a planned Phase 3 trial for TRIESENCE to expand its label for post?cataract inflammation and pain — a successful program could add a higher?value indication. Positive Sentiment: Investor outreach: management will present at Leerink Partner’s Global Healthcare Conference (Mar 10), offering an opportunity to clarify strategy and guidance execution. Conference Presentation

Investor outreach: management will present at Leerink Partner’s Global Healthcare Conference (Mar 10), offering an opportunity to clarify strategy and guidance execution. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call and slide deck are available for deeper inspection of unit trends (product mix, ImprimisRx shift toward higher?margin items) and management commentary. Investors should review the transcript/slides for details. Earnings Call Transcript

Full Q4 earnings call and slide deck are available for deeper inspection of unit trends (product mix, ImprimisRx shift toward higher?margin items) and management commentary. Investors should review the transcript/slides for details. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and mixed metrics: Harrow’s reported EPS missed consensus (company reported an EPS shortfall vs. expectations) even as revenue broadly met estimates — the profit miss is weighing on sentiment. Earnings Miss

EPS miss and mixed metrics: Harrow’s reported EPS missed consensus (company reported an EPS shortfall vs. expectations) even as revenue broadly met estimates — the profit miss is weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance of $350M–$365M and Adjusted EBITDA $80M–$100M came in well below the consensus (~$394M), signaling growth that management expects to be back?loaded; markets view the guidance shortfall as the primary near?term negative driver. Guidance

FY2026 revenue guidance of $350M–$365M and Adjusted EBITDA $80M–$100M came in well below the consensus (~$394M), signaling growth that management expects to be back?loaded; markets view the guidance shortfall as the primary near?term negative driver. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade and leverage concerns: a Seeking Alpha note downgraded HROW to “Sell,” highlighting persistent low margins, high leverage and rising interest expense that could constrain cash flow if growth is costly — contributing to downside pressure. Analyst Downgrade

Harrow Health, Inc (NASDAQ: HROW) is a U.S.-based commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in ophthalmic therapeutics and diagnostics. The company focuses on the development, manufacturing and distribution of proprietary, generic and branded eye care products designed to treat a range of ocular conditions, including glaucoma, ocular hypertension, dry eye disease and other anterior segment disorders.

Through its wholly owned affiliate ImprimisRx, Harrow Health offers a direct-to-physician model for customized formulations as well as low-cost generic alternatives.

