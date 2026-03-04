Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,291,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,007.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,050.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $936.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,070.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,229.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

