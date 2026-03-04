Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.251-1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.4 billion-$54.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.9 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAYRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is a global life sciences company headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany, with a history dating back to 1863. The company operates across three principal business areas—Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health and Crop Science—serving customers and markets worldwide. Bayer develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, over-the-counter healthcare products and agricultural solutions, and maintains research and development programs focused on new therapies and technologies in its core fields.

In Pharmaceuticals, Bayer focuses on prescription drugs across therapeutic areas such as cardiology, oncology, hematology and women’s health, supporting clinical development and regulatory activities for both marketed products and pipeline candidates.

