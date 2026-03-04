Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Raised to Outperform at Telsey Advisory Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $240.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $220.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $181.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.28.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $197.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.94. Ross Stores has a one year low of $122.36 and a one year high of $206.40.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.47%.Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 251.7% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ross Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Beat on Q4 results — Ross reported Q4 EPS of $2.00 and revenue of $6.64B, topping estimates and showing 12% revenue growth and a 9% comparable?store sales gain. This drove upbeat commentary about a strong holiday and spring start. MarketBeat: Ross Q4 Results

Beat on Q4 results — Ross reported Q4 EPS of $2.00 and revenue of $6.64B, topping estimates and showing 12% revenue growth and a 9% comparable?store sales gain. This drove upbeat commentary about a strong holiday and spring start. Positive Sentiment: Raised full?year guidance — Ross updated FY26 EPS to $7.02–7.36 vs. consensus ~6.76, and provided Q1 EPS guidance roughly in line with estimates; management also announced a new two?year repurchase authorization and a 10% dividend increase. These items support longer?term earnings and capital?returns expectations. PR Newswire: Ross Press Release

Raised full?year guidance — Ross updated FY26 EPS to $7.02–7.36 vs. consensus ~6.76, and provided Q1 EPS guidance roughly in line with estimates; management also announced a new two?year repurchase authorization and a 10% dividend increase. These items support longer?term earnings and capital?returns expectations. Positive Sentiment: Market share and traffic momentum — Coverage highlights Ross’s ability to pull shoppers from mainstream retailers and describes a “very strong” start to spring, supporting upside to same?store sales and margins. PYMNTS: Market Share Gain

Market share and traffic momentum — Coverage highlights Ross’s ability to pull shoppers from mainstream retailers and describes a “very strong” start to spring, supporting upside to same?store sales and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price?target upgrades — Barclays raised its price target to $221 and kept an overweight view, indicating analyst conviction on the stock’s longer?term upside even as near?term volatility persists. Benzinga: Barclays PT Raise

Analyst price?target upgrades — Barclays raised its price target to $221 and kept an overweight view, indicating analyst conviction on the stock’s longer?term upside even as near?term volatility persists. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings detail and call transcripts available — Investors can review the earnings call and transcripts for color on inventory, margin outlook and promotional strategy to judge sustainability of current tailwinds. Seeking Alpha: Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings detail and call transcripts available — Investors can review the earnings call and transcripts for color on inventory, margin outlook and promotional strategy to judge sustainability of current tailwinds. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade and profit?taking — Zacks cut Ross from “strong?buy” to “hold,” which can prompt short?term selling; combined with recent run?up to near?year?high levels, investors are taking profits. Zacks: Rating Change

Analyst downgrade and profit?taking — Zacks cut Ross from “strong?buy” to “hold,” which can prompt short?term selling; combined with recent run?up to near?year?high levels, investors are taking profits. Negative Sentiment: Broader market weakness — Pre?market/futures softness and mixed macro sentiment reduced appetite for retail cyclicals today, muting some of the positive reaction to Ross’s report. Benzinga: Stocks to Watch

About Ross Stores

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off?price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand?name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.