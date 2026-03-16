Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Financial Survey

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.5% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and CASI Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 1 0 9 1 2.91 CASI Pharmaceuticals 1 0 1 0 2.00

Profitability

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $74.78, indicating a potential upside of 99.46%. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,827.71%. Given CASI Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CASI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals -6,046.22% -41.46% -37.43% CASI Pharmaceuticals -183.93% N/A -131.54%

Risk and Volatility

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CASI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and CASI Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $7.70 million 509.82 -$465.32 million ($4.94) -7.59 CASI Pharmaceuticals $26.85 million 0.10 -$39.26 million ($3.01) -0.07

CASI Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CASI Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals beats Crinetics Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. It is also developing CRN04894, an investigational oral nonpeptide product candidate to antagonize the adrenocorticotrophic hormone (ACTH) receptor that has completed a Phase 1 study for the treatment of diseases caused by excess ACTH, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia and Cushing's disease. In addition, the company is developing antagonists of the parathyroid hormone (PTH) receptor for the treatment of primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy, and other diseases of excess PTH; identified investigational orally available somatostatin receptor type 3 targeted nonpeptide agonists for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and developing thyroid-stimulating hormone receptor antagonists for the treatment of graves' disease and thyroid eye disease, as well as Oral GLP-1 and GIP nonpeptides for the treatment of diabetes and obesity. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma. The company's other hematology/oncology assets in pipeline include CNCT 19, an autologous CD19 CAR-T investigative product; BI-1206, novel anti-Fc?RIIB antibody, for the treatment of solid tumors and relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; CB-5339, a novel VCP/p97 inhibitor that focuses on valosin-containing protein (VCP)/p97 as a novel target in protein homeostasis, DNA damage response, and other cellular stress pathways for therapeutic use in the treatment of patients with various malignancies; CID-103, a human IgG1 anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody; and Thiotepa, a chemotherapeutic agent, which has various indications, including use as a conditioning treatment for use prior to certain allogeneic haemopoietic stem cell transplants. The company has licensing agreements with Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd.; BioInvent International AB; Black Belt Therapeutics Limited; Cleave Therapeutics, Inc.; and Acrotech Biopharma L.L.C. to develop and commercialize its commercial product EVOMELA. It also has distribution agreements with China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group International Trading Co., Ltd; Pharmathen Global BV; and Riemser Pharma GmbH. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.