Clear Street Group Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 38.9% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $72.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.49. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $109.83.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.