Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6.0% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $82.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.19. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.60%.The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 28,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,415.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 98,517 shares in the company, valued at $9,506,890.50. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 19,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $1,867,645.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,983.51. This represents a 61.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 584,771 shares of company stock valued at $54,976,547 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company’s products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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