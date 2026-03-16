Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 52,069 iShares Global Healthcare ETF $IXJ

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,614,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5,522.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 915,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,789,000 after purchasing an additional 898,892 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,439,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,326,000 after purchasing an additional 536,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,539,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,639,000 after buying an additional 150,774 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2,447.7% during the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 18,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000.
iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $94.30 on Monday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.78. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.18.
iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile
iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy. It is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index. Component companies include healthcare providers, biotechnology companies and manufacturers of medical supplies, advanced medical devices and pharmaceuticals.
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