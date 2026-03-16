Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 52,069 iShares Global Healthcare ETF $IXJ

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,614,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5,522.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 915,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,789,000 after purchasing an additional 898,892 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,439,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,326,000 after purchasing an additional 536,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,539,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,639,000 after buying an additional 150,774 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2,447.7% during the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 18,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $94.30 on Monday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.78. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.18.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy. It is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index. Component companies include healthcare providers, biotechnology companies and manufacturers of medical supplies, advanced medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.