Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 77,762 The Defiance Quantum ETF $QTUM

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 77,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF by 88.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Defiance Quantum ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Defiance Quantum ETF by 83.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in Defiance Quantum ETF by 1,016.1% during the 3rd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Defiance Quantum ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Defiance Quantum ETF alerts:

Defiance Quantum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Defiance Quantum ETF stock opened at $109.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.52. The Defiance Quantum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $121.34.

Defiance Quantum ETF Dividend Announcement

Defiance Quantum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.4452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th.

(Free Report)

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Quantum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Quantum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.