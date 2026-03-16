Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 77,762 The Defiance Quantum ETF $QTUM

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 77,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF by 88.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Defiance Quantum ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Defiance Quantum ETF by 83.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in Defiance Quantum ETF by 1,016.1% during the 3rd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Defiance Quantum ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.
Defiance Quantum ETF Price Performance
Shares of Defiance Quantum ETF stock opened at $109.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.52. The Defiance Quantum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $121.34.
Defiance Quantum ETF Dividend Announcement
Defiance Quantum ETF Company Profile
The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.
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