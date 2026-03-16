Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $4.39 Million Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 54,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,660,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,210,000 after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,536,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,076,000 after acquiring an additional 708,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,753.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,296,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,315 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,257,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,889,000 after purchasing an additional 191,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,208,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,781,000 after purchasing an additional 141,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $124.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.96. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $154.22.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

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