Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares $SPXL

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 85.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares were worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 372.2% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 15,133 shares during the period.

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Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of SPXL stock opened at $196.35 on Monday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $87.08 and a 12 month high of $234.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.55.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification. Most of the stocks in the Index are issued by the 500 largest companies, in terms of the aggregate market value of their outstanding stock, and generally are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

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