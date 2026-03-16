Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 197,972 Global X Cybersecurity ETF $BUG

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 197,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 553.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 88.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 161.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BUG opened at $26.53 on Monday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $37.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.06 million, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.