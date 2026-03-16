Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 197,972 Global X Cybersecurity ETF $BUG

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 197,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 553.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 88.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 161.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BUG opened at $26.53 on Monday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $37.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.06 million, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.84.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
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