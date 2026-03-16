Flow Traders U.S. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Europe ETF $IEV

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851,968 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

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iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

IEV opened at $67.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.10. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $51.30 and a 12 month high of $74.45.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

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