Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 115,861 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF $FLJH

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Free Report) by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,861 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.05% of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter.

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Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLJH opened at $39.90 on Monday. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $123.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.37.

About Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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