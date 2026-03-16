Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF $FLEE

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE – Free Report) by 129.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,741 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.06% of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period.

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Franklin FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLEE opened at $35.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.33. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $39.86.

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (FLEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. FLEE was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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