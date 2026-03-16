First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key International Business Machines News

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Insider Activity

International Business Machines Price Performance

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $246.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $231.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.81 and its 200 day moving average is $284.84. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $214.50 and a 52 week high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus set a $360.00 target price on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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