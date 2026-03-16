Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lessened its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

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Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 3.8%

CW opened at $654.64 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.88 and a 12 month high of $730.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $663.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $586.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.13. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $946.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 7.46%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.32, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,126.72. This represents a 19.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert F. Freda sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.95, for a total value of $262,065.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,989.65. This represents a 7.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 17,269 shares of company stock worth $10,797,098 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $748.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CW

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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