Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $10.40 Million Investment in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF $SUB

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 97,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,857,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 97,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUB opened at $106.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.85. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.02 and a 1 year high of $107.51.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the short-term investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

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