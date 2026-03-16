iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF $EMXC is Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,297,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,810 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $87,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,642,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 41,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 179,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.3%

EMXC opened at $77.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average of $73.67. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $88.87.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

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