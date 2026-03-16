Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 145,273 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $18,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $65.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.39. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.3196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

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