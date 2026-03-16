288,944 Shares in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF $AIQ Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 288,944 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $14,271,000. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIQ. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 503.0% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF alerts:

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $48.35 on Monday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0451 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 18.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.94%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.