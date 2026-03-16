Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $12.09 Million Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF $BBIN

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 172,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,090,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 53.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3%
BBIN stock opened at $72.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.47 and a 12 month high of $80.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.02.
About JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
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