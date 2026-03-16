Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $12.09 Million Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF $BBIN

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 172,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,090,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 53.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3%

BBIN stock opened at $72.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.47 and a 12 month high of $80.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.02.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.