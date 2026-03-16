Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF $USCA

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 241,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,000.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.38.

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Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Profile

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The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives. The process screens securities based on ESG research from MSCI. USCA was launched on Apr 4, 2023 and is managed by Xtrackers.

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