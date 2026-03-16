Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV Shares Purchased by Foursixthree Capital LP

Foursixthree Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 938,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the period. Roivant Sciences comprises about 3.9% of Foursixthree Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Foursixthree Capital LP’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $14,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 226.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 10.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $5,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,654,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,830,274.53. The trade was a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mayukh Sukhatme sold 339,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $8,985,003.27. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,148,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,865,136.08. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,274,269 shares of company stock worth $205,891,471. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROIV shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Roivant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Roivant Sciences from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.81.

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Roivant Sciences Stock Down 1.7%

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $28.06 on Monday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76.

Roivant Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women’s health.

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