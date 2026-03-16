Destination Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Destination Wealth Management reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,378,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,327 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management owned 0.35% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $32,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,425,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,762,000 after purchasing an additional 157,994 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 7,958,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,794,000 after purchasing an additional 575,958 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,450,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,387,000 after purchasing an additional 98,660 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,183,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,587,000 after buying an additional 195,216 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,946,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,572,000 after buying an additional 359,756 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ opened at $23.21 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.