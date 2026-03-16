Destination Wealth Management Buys 5,123 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF $GBF

Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management owned 15.99% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $20,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period.

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iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $103.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.21 and a 200 day moving average of $105.31. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.46 and a 52 week high of $106.43.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. Government/Credit Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of the United States dollar-denominated United States Treasury bonds, government-related bonds (i.e., the United States and foreign agencies, sovereign, supranational and local authority debt) and investment-grade United States corporate bonds, which have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to one year.

Further Reading

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