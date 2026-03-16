Delta Global Management LP Acquires Shares of 79,676 Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Delta Global Management LP bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,971,000. Snowflake comprises approximately 1.3% of Delta Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 29.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 19.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $54,119,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.16, for a total transaction of $11,132,752.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,542.56. The trade was a 61.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.44, for a total transaction of $2,601,412.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 218,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,060,328.80. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 713,732 shares of company stock worth $144,510,676. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Snowflake News

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake reported robust product momentum: product revenues rose to $1.22B in Q4 and management is guiding Q1 FY27 revenue growth of ~27% YoY — a clear near?term revenue catalyst supporting upside expectations. Read More.

Snowflake reported robust product momentum: product revenues rose to $1.22B in Q4 and management is guiding Q1 FY27 revenue growth of ~27% YoY — a clear near?term revenue catalyst supporting upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness — Canaccord and other firms continue to show conviction (consensus target ~ $240 per the note), keeping a majority of covering analysts constructive and implying material upside versus current levels. Read More.

Analyst bullishness — Canaccord and other firms continue to show conviction (consensus target ~ $240 per the note), keeping a majority of covering analysts constructive and implying material upside versus current levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI and market positioning — Multiple pieces (company research, Forbes/industry coverage, and a study highlighting India as an early GenAI adopter) reinforce Snowflake’s role as the “AI data cloud” provider, supporting longer?term TAM expansion and customer adoption. Read More.

AI and market positioning — Multiple pieces (company research, Forbes/industry coverage, and a study highlighting India as an early GenAI adopter) reinforce Snowflake’s role as the “AI data cloud” provider, supporting longer?term TAM expansion and customer adoption. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market interest and background analysis — Zacks and other outlets note Snowflake is a trending stock and provide refreshers on financials and use cases; useful context for traders but not immediate catalysts. Read More.

Market interest and background analysis — Zacks and other outlets note Snowflake is a trending stock and provide refreshers on financials and use cases; useful context for traders but not immediate catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate — Analysts and commentators (e.g., Seeking Alpha) acknowledge strong growth but flag that valuation is not cheap, suggesting upside depends on execution and margin improvement. Read More.

Valuation debate — Analysts and commentators (e.g., Seeking Alpha) acknowledge strong growth but flag that valuation is not cheap, suggesting upside depends on execution and margin improvement. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Litigation wave — Multiple law firms have filed or announced notices related to a securities class period and April 27 lead?plaintiff deadlines; proliferation of claims raises legal and financial overhang risk. Read More.

Litigation wave — Multiple law firms have filed or announced notices related to a securities class period and April 27 lead?plaintiff deadlines; proliferation of claims raises legal and financial overhang risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider/director selling — Recent Form 4 disclosures show sales by senior management and a director (including Frank Slootman and EVP Christian Kleinerman); media linked these trades to near?term selling pressure. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $285.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $237.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.58.

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Snowflake Stock Up 0.8%

SNOW stock opened at $178.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.52. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.10 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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