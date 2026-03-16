Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 49,789 FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of FactSet Research Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,932,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,078,000 after acquiring an additional 107,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,937,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,508,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,206,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 856,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Evercore upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Huber Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $291.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.25, for a total value of $761,955.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,211.25. This represents a 71.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.70, for a total transaction of $760,540.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 879 shares in the company, valued at $259,920.30. This represents a 74.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $205.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $474.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $607.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.69 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

FactSet Research Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Further Reading

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