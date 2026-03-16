Apple Inc. $AAPL is Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,190,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,039,380 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.5% of Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $557,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.4% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 110.9% during the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 40,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

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Apple Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $250.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $288.62.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

Trending Headlines about Apple

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA lifted their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.58.

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About Apple

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Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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