Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Invests $4.59 Million in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.5% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $159.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.52 and its 200 day moving average is $162.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.17 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 11,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $1,738,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,396.12. This trade represents a 44.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 13,456 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $2,070,340.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 54,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,357,521.34. This represents a 19.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,418 shares of company stock valued at $54,196,631. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Barclays set a $193.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.