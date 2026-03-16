Apple Inc. $AAPL Stake Reduced by Calydon Capital

Calydon Capital reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,785 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 216,279 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.5% of Calydon Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Calydon Capital’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,932,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $290,506,933,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,249,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,358,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,749,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,506,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $38,942,255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Apple Stock Down 2.2%

Apple stock opened at $250.12 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $288.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.08 and a 200 day moving average of $261.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.58.

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Key Stories Impacting Apple

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Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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