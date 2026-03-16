Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 57,957 Gartner, Inc. $IT

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,243,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Gartner at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 1,130.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1,284.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Gartner by 32.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

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Gartner Stock Up 3.7%

IT opened at $166.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $139.18 and a one year high of $464.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 102.20% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gartner from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gartner from $218.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.70.

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About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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