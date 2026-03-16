Calydon Capital Sells 84,926 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Calydon Capital trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 84,926 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.7% of Calydon Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Calydon Capital’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

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NVIDIA Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $180.25 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.21.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $54,756,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,318,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,701,198.44. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,017,780 shares of company stock worth $185,596,715. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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