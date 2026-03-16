Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Down 15.2% in February

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 19,293 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the February 12th total of 22,749 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,840 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,840 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Butler National Stock Performance

Butler National stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. Butler National has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $296 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Butler National alerts:

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 21.45%.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services. The Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications to business-size aircraft, which include passenger-to-freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, search and rescue, environmental research, mapping, intelligence surveillance reconnaissance modifications, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, and Cessna aircraft along with other specialized modifications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.