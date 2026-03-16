Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Shares Purchased by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 170.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 121.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 65.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE J opened at $128.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.23 and a 12-month high of $168.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.22.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 3.49%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on J shares. Wall Street Zen raised Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

Read Our Latest Report on J

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $193,147.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 25,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,390.72. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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