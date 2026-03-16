CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in February

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,334,483 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 12th total of 2,797,482 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,349.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,349.9 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance

CPAMF stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

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CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile

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CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust that owns and manages a diversified portfolio of integrated commercial properties. The trust’s assets comprise retail malls, office towers and mixed-use developments located primarily in Singapore, with select regional holdings that enhance its exposure to key markets in Asia. CICT aims to provide unitholders with stable distributions and long-term growth through active asset management and strategic capital allocation.

CICT was formed in September 2021 through the merger of CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust, creating one of Asia’s largest integrated commercial REITs.

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